[WATCH] WWE Universe gives former champion standing ovation after surprising star-making performance against Gunther at live event

A former NXT Champion received a standing ovation from the WWE Universe after a match against Gunther at a live event. Ilja Dragunov might have lost the match but was celebrated by fans at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The majority of the main roster is already in Europe for the upcoming episode of SmackDown and the Premium Live Event Bash in Berlin later this week. But before those two historic events, there was a live event in Rotterdam on Sunday.

One of the matches was Gunther vs. Dragunov for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General got the win after a hellacious battle between the former rivals. After the match, Dutch fans gave The Mad Dragon a standing ovation for his star-making performance.

Trending

Here's the video of Dragunov following the match:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov has a lot of history with Gunther due to their rivalry at NXT UK. Dragunov is one of four people to beat The Ring General in his WWE career. He's also the only superstar to submit the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Gunther calls Ilja Dragunov his protege, admits in-ring chemistry

Some people consider Gunther as the best wrestler in the world right now and his matches against Ilja Dragunov at NXT UK were some of the best of their careers. The Ring General was a guest on Busted Open Radio earlier this month and admitted that he has great in-ring chemistry with The Czar. He also called him his protege back when they were in developmental.

"Ilja. I have a few guys I really click with, and kind of in a different way bring it out of me. ... "I was ahead a little bit (in my career), but we wrestled each other, so he was kind of like a protege a little bit too. I helped him out a little bit. So it's a different dynamic that we have with that one," Gunther said. (H/T PW Mania)

The Ring General has established himself on the main roster since being called up. He has won the Intercontinental Championship and held it longer than any other WWE superstar. He's currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship and will defend it against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin.

On the other hand, Dragunov is still finding his footing on the main roster after debuting after WrestleMania 40.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.