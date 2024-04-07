[WATCH] WWE Universe pays tribute to Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania XL

Bray Wyatt is missed immensely by the WWE Universe, and this was evident at WrestleMania XL. The fans in attendance paid tribute to the former WWE Champion at the Show of Shows after the Tag Team Ladder Match.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt passed away in August last year, and WWE has ensured to pay tribute to the star in every way possible. Wyatt wrestled his final match at the Royal Rumble that year against LA Knight. Since then, he has been on a hiatus. When he returned, he was in a program with Bobby Lashley, but the match never came to be.

At WrestleMania XL, the WWE Universe at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, paid a special tribute to Wyatt. During the break after the Tag Team Title Match, the fans had their flashlights on as Wyatt's entrance theme played in the background.

Earlier this month, WWE released a documentary highlighting the career of the former Wyatt Family leader, showcasing memories shared with his family and other WWE Superstars.

In addition, WWE had a special section paying tribute to Wyatt at WWE World. The section included the Firefly Fun House set and a life-size statue of the departed WWE Superstar.

