[WATCH] WWE Universe turns rowdy at The Rock's live appearance

The Rock has quickly turned into one of the most despised WWE Superstars. The same was evident when he decided to show up late at the WWE World event ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Great One made his return to WWE earlier this year. He first hinted at facing Roman Reigns when he appeared on WWE RAW: Day One. It later converted to a possible match against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL but was shelved after the WWE Universe decided to break the internet in support of Cody Rhodes possibly finishing his story this year.

The company hosted the WWE World event days before The Show of Shows. The event saw many WWE Superstars make appearances to build their matches for WrestleMania XL. The People's Champion was slated to appear at the event but was running late. Fans in attendance went rogue by chanting "bullsh**", directed at The Final Boss' actions.

Why is The Rock one of the biggest heels in WWE today?

The Brahma Bull made an appearance on WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2024. On the show, Cody Rhodes introduced the WWE Universe to someone who would step up to Roman Reigns, instead of him. When fans realized Cody was referring to The Rock, they seemed livid.

The WWE Universe quickly turned on the People's Champion, demanding that Cody Rhodes get his main event at WrestleMania XL which he earned by winning the Royal Rumble.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, The American Nightmare decided to take back his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. While challenging Reigns, he seemingly insulted his family, irking The Rock. The Great One stepped up to Rhodes and slapped him across the face.

In the subsequent weeks, The Rock tormented WWE Universe's favorite babyface, eventually beating him up and taking shots at his family. The former WWE Champion has promised the fans that Rhodes will not walk out of WrestleMania as champion, making him the most despised superstar in WWE today.

