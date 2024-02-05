[WATCH] WWE veteran disgusted after reading Brock Lesnar's alleged disturbing text to Janel Grant

A former WWE Superstar couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the details of the alleged text that Brock Lesnar sent to Janel Grant.

Lesnar was implicated in the sexual abuse lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. The supposedly horrifying details involving Lesnar led to him reportedly being removed from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree was informed about the details of Brock Lesnar's alleged text message to Janel Grant. Dupree was, to say the least, horrified on hearing the alleged details.

Check out his reaction below.

Expand Tweet

You can also watch more of Dupree's reaction in this post online.

What exactly was said about Brock Lesnar in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit against Vince McMahon claimed that he wanted Grant to create personalized explicit content for an unnamed wrestler that some identified as Lesnar. McMahon allegedly gave Grant's cell number to Lesnar, who then made some disturbing demands to her via text message.

"That December, McMahon gave Grant’s personal cellphone number to the WWE star, the lawsuit said. The wrestler asked her to send a video of herself uri***ing, the suit said, and after she did, he called her a 'b—.' That same month, the suit said, the star expressed a desire to 'set a play date,' but a snowstorm disrupted his travel plans." [H/T WSJ]

Lesnar was reportedly set to compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match following by which he was supposedly scheduled for a feud with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. This would have led to a match between the two stars at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event.

Lesnar has now been removed from the WWE Supercard Digital Collectible game. It seems highly unlikely that Lesnar will appear on WWE TV ever again. Lesnar is a multiple-time WWE Champion and is one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet.

Do you ever see Lesnar making a WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE