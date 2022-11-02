WATCH: "You dirty dirty little boy" - Rhea Ripley reacts to disgusting fan request at WWE Live Event 

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular female performers in WWE, ever since joining forces with The Judgment Day. Her persona in the faction has left her open to some interesting fan interactions.

The former Women's Champion was recently part of WWE's Live Event in Mexico, where a fan video was shared of her interaction with a fan who asked her to spit in his face.

Armando® @armanroc @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea no quiso escupir en nuestras caritas 🥺 Rhea no quiso escupir en nuestras caritas 🥺💔 @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/Kt8GjDTkgF

As seen from the video above, Rhea denied the fan's request calling him a "dirty, dirty little boy" before heading over to Dominik and telling him what the fan had asked her to do.

This isn't Ripley's first fan reaction video that has gone viral this week, since she was recently seen untying the shoes of another fan whilst on the floor at ringside.

Rhea Ripley has become a real issue for The Club on WWE RAW in recent weeks

Rhea Ripley is the one member of The Judgment Day that can't be controlled at the moment. This is because many male performers refuse to lay a hand on her, even though she has proved that she has no issues attacking them.

The OC will take on The Judgment Day this weekend at Crown Jewel and Rhea Ripley is expected to be in attendance for the match. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson have made it clear that they are looking to find a woman who is able to combat what Ripley brings to the table, and that could happen in The Middle East.

Several names have already been teased, including Beth Phoenix and Raquel Rodriguez, so it will be interesting to see who The OC chooses to combat the force of Ripley this weekend.

