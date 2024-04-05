[WATCH] Zoey Stark arrives at GCW Bloodsport with Shayna Baszler, corners her against TNA Superstar

At GCW Bloodsport X, Shayna Baszler brought back up in the form of her tag team partner Zoey Stark.

Baszler and Stark were unsuccessful in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors during a recent episode of RAW. Baszler and Stark lost to Asuka and Kairi Sane after interference from their Damage CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai.

At Bloodsport X, Baszler was in action against TNA Superstar, Masha Slamovich, whom she defeated via stomps. The 43-year-old had Stark in her corner throughout the match. Meanwhile, Slamovich had Jordynne Grace in her corner.

The WWE Superstars appeared in style with the crowd cheering them on.

Watch Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark's entrance from GCW Bloodsport below:

Josh Barnett opened up about bringing Shayna Baszler to Bloodsport

Josh Barnett recently opened up about bringing Shayna Baszler for GCW Bloodsport X.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion discussed his relationship with former WWE stars Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Timothy Thatcher. Barnett revealed he has a great relationship with WWE and explained how "overjoyed" he felt.

"Hopes and prayers, they actually did line up for once," Barnett said. "I have a relationship with WWE and I have for some years. Shayna being one of my athletes, but I've actually trained and worked with a lot of athletes that have had time in WWE like Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tim Thatcher just to name a few. Just through that communication, now just seemed to be the right opportunity and they were completely amenable to sending her over. I was obviously overjoyed to be able to have my student and to have somebody that's a WWE talent in my show."

Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion. On the main roster, she has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions, twice with Nia Jax and once with Ronda Rousey.

On the final edition of RAW before WrestleMania 40, Baszler teamed up with Zoey Stark and Tegan Nox in a losing effort against Damage CTRL.

