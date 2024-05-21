"Watching a lion who’d been sleeping" - Top WWE star opens up about The Undertaker's appearance at WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker had a massive cameo at this year's WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, The American Nightmare has shared his very first reaction to The Deadman's appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia.

The Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns encounter for the Undisputed WWE Championship was a "Bloodline Rules" match. Stars such as Seth Rollins, John Cena, Jey Uso, and The Undertaker evened the odds from the interference from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock. The WWE Hall of Famer delivered a huge chokeslam to Dwayne Johnson before The American Nightmare dethroned The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on the Babyfaces Podcast, Rhodes opened up about the 59-year-old legend's surprise appearance in his match. He said fans know The Undertaker for his slow, chilling entrance, but at WrestleMania, he zoomed into the ring with the agility of a high-flyer like Ricochet or Chad Gable.

"So I’m just kind of laying there, almost dead to rights. [I'm] hanging on, trying to catch my breath. But I saw, out of the corner of my eye, The Undertaker roll in the ring at a speed that was like a Ricochet would roll in the ring, a Chad Gable would roll in the ring, a speed that, if anyone’s wondering, 'Oh, I wonder if it’s still there!' Oh my gosh, it was like a lion!'' he said.

The American Nightmare added:

''Legit like watching a lion who’d been sleeping on the rock all day, and then he just went out and did it, but when he chokeslams The Rock, I got to make eye contact with him ever so briefly, and I think he maybe wanted to have a moment, maybe not!'' (H/T: POST Wrestling)

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reveals that The Undertaker winked at him before leaving the ring

During the same conversation, The American Nightmare went on to share that when he was lying in the ring and after The Deadman hit a chokeslam to The Final Boss, he had a brief eye contact with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Cody Rhodes mentioned that just before disappearing into the darkness, The Undertaker winked at him.

"I could be overestimating my importance to The Undertaker here. But he winked at me. He winked at me, and then the lights went out, and it was like legitimate magic had just happened. All the times he struck people with lightning, all the times — he did it. It’s literally just as he gave me a nice [wink], the lights went out, and I couldn’t believe it, and it’s, to me, one of the most special things ever,'' Cody continued. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul. On last week's SmackDown, The Maverick refused to put his United States Championship on the line, and hence the match won't be a ''winner takes all'' affair.