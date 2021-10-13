Ex-WWE star thanks Roman Reigns for watching and critiquing his matches

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett had major praise for Roman Reigns during his appearance on That 90’s Wrestling podcast.

Roman Reigns is currently the most intriguing act on WWE. He's been Universal Champion for more than a year. Reigns' peers have nothing but respect for him. Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett is among those who have major admiration for The Tribal Chief.

Bennett recently spoke in detail about Reigns' backstage persona. He revealed that Reigns used to watch 205 Live and give constructive criticism post-match.

“I mean, Roman (Reigns) is the best, he’s the man. That dude would watch our 205 Live matches and help us after our matches, and would give us good critique. He wouldn’t be like, ‘All you guys are doing too much.' No, he would be genuine and be, like, ‘Hey, if you did this but if you took a second longer after you did this, think about how the crowd would react.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh!’ Genuine critiques to the point where you’re, like, ‘Oh, you’re actually watching our matches at 10 o’clock at night when everyone else has left the building. Thank you.’ He’s great,” Mike said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as a locker room leader

Roman Reigns has been a WWE Superstar for more than a decade. At one time, Reigns was the most controversial star in all of WWE. Much of the controversy came due to fans hating Reigns' forced push in the main event.

WWE turned Roman Reigns heel last year, and he's been doing the best work of his career since then. His presence has turned SmackDown into WWE's A-show.

Reigns is also a "locker room leader" in many people's eyes. Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, for instance, considers Reigns a locker room leader.

Roman Reigns taking time out of his hectic schedule to watch and critique 205 Live was certainly a nice gesture. Roman has come a long way over the past 10 years. Him being the locker room leader for the foreseeable future will be beneficial for his peers.

