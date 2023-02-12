"Way above my pay grade" - WWE star details how Vince McMahon decided to split popular faction on RAW

WWE Superstar MVP recently spoke about how Vince McMahon made some major decisions regarding the future of The Hurt Business.

As MVP made his way back to WWE in 2020, he became an on-screen manager. His biggest breakthrough came when he started managing the Hurt Business, featuring Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. Under his astute business skills, he led the faction to championship gold and became one of the most dominant stables in WWE.

In a conversation with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, MVP mentioned that it was Vince McMahon's decision to split the group. He detailed that the decision was way above his pay grade and that the power ultimately lay with Mr. McMahon since he was the boss.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions, and that’s way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice. He’s the boss."

You can watch the full video here:

MVP is trying to get the Hurt Business back together in WWE

During the same conversation, MVP made it clear that he was doing his best to get the band back together. This is in line with the number of teases over the last few months where the former US Champion was seen backstage with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

"I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me and I’m trying to get Bobby to come around. We’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business." (H/T Ewrestlingnews)

In fact, MVP's plans could be seen in motion this past week on RAW as he was at ringside for Shelton and Cedric's match against Alpha Academy.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

