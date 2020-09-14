Konan was recently a guest on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo. Konan, who is good friends with Rey Mysterio, spoke about Dominik's time in WWE so far during the interview.

"You should be very, very proud of yourself."



Vince McMahon to Dominik after his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 🙏pic.twitter.com/F8JG2YN0jp — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 14, 2020

Konan said that it had always been Rey's dream to have his son follow in his footsteps and become a wrestler. Konan said there was a lot of pressure on Dominik and also revealed that advice he had given Dominik:

Just, you know — this is something Rey has been wanting for a long time. So it was like, ‘Bro, you have no idea.’ Because Rey is the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. And I was like, ‘Bro, you have such a beautiful dad, and the only thing he ever wanted for you to do was to wrestle. And now you’re giving it to him. Because he didn’t decide to wrestle till like, a couple years ago. He wanted to play football and do other stuff. And I said, ‘Okay, so now there’s a lot of pressure on you. People are gonna expect more because you’re Rey Mysterio Jr. The main thing is to train, and stay humble.’ H/T: 411Mania

Konan on how Dominik trained to be a WWE Superstar

Konan spoke about how Dominik only decided to want to become a wrestler a couple of years ago and then detailed who Dominik had trained with in the last two years. The names included Jay Lethal, the legendary Lance Storm and himself and Rey Mysterio amongst others:

So what he did was, he went to Jay Lethal in Florida to train. Then he went to Lance Storm to train. Then he trained with me Phoenix, here in San Diego with his dad and this other guy called B-Boy. And he was just training, and training, and watching tapes. Every time I talked to him you could see he was more serious, and more serious, and working out and watching tapes and asking about matches. H/T: 411Mania

Dominik made his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam last month and has impressed both fans and critics so far. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young Superstar.

You can check out Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo HERE.