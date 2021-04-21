WCW legend opens up about his relationship with Sting [Exclusive]

Shane Douglas recently opened up about his friendship with WCW legend and current AEW star Sting.

'The Franchise' Shane Douglas had an illustrious career, wrestling in major American promotions such as WWE, WCW and ECW. He also held titles in all three of the promotions, including the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

Shane Douglas was interviewed by Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. During the interview, the former WCW star was asked about his relationship with Sting. Here's what Douglas said:

"We got along great. In fact, when I first went to the UWF in '86, I moved in with Sting and his then-wife Sue in Texas. Sting taught me a ton about bodybuilding and lifting, I didn't know a thing about it. We've been friends ever since. It's been a while since I've seen him but when we do see each other we pick right up with the conversation. Good friend."

WCW legend Shane Douglas on the current wrestlers that remind him of himself

WCW legend Shane Douglas was also asked about which current pro wrestlers remind him of himself. Douglas named two current AEW stars - Cody Rhodes and MJF - and had special praise for MJF. Douglas said:

"I see tinges of it in Cody Rhodes, you know, there was stuff I learned from his dad, right? Also MJF. I see real old-school tendencies in him and heel tendencies and I think that's why he sticks out like a sore thumb, because he's so different from everything else you're seeing."

MJF is currently leading his own faction in AEW - The Pinnacle. The faction came together in an angle where MJF turned on the Inner Circle. Because of this, The Pinnacle are currently feuding with Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction. The two groups will face off in the Blood and Guts match next month.

