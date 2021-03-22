WCW legend has a surprising pick for Goldberg's best match

Goldberg was one of the breakout stars of the Monday Night Wars, becoming a household name after his legendary 173-0 undefeated streak. He went on to become one of WCW's biggest homegrown stars. After the demise of WCW, Goldberg has had multiple runs in WWE, where he is a multiple-time former world champion.

On the April 20th, 1998 edition of WCW Nitro, Goldberg challenged Raven for the WCW United States Championship. Raven had only won the title the previous night at the Spring Stampede 1998 pay-per-view, beating Diamond Dallas Page to bring home the gold. Goldberg had 74 consecutive wins coming into this match and the story here was no different as the master of the Jackhammer won the match, despite interference from members of Raven's Flock. This was Goldberg's first title win in professional wrestling, the first of many.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Disco Inferno commented on this match, calling it Goldberg's best ever match. Inferno also gave credit to Raven for being the one who put together the match, laying it out perfectly to showcase Goldberg:

"Putting the belt on Goldberg was not a mistake. Taking it off Raven, he could have had a better run, but without a doubt, in my opinion, this was easily Goldberg's best match that he ever had. Easily. Raven laid it out. It was perfectly laid out. The run-ins were times well. It was a great match. Anyone who wants to watch it, you should go back and see it. This was easily Goldberg's best match, in my opinion."

Goldberg's last WWE match

Goldberg's last match in the WWE came earlier this year in January at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He challenged then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title but ended up coming up short against The Scottish Warrior.

There was a lot of talk earlier this year that Goldberg will have a match at WrestleMania 37. At this point, it's still not confirmed.

