"We can't afford to lose anybody" - The Undertaker was worried when his former rival got busted open, says ex-WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker wasn't thrilled over Stevie Richards hitting JBL with a steel chair back in 2005.

On the July 4, 2005 taping of SmackDown, The Blue Meanie defeated JBL in singles competition. The match will always be remembered for Stevie Richards' interference and his vicious chair shot right on JBL's head that busted him open. The chair shot was payback for JBL legitimately punching Meanie during the final moments of ECW One Night Stand 2005.

Stevie Richards recently appeared on Wrestling Shoot Interviews and revealed that The Undertaker confronted him following the match. Richards went backstage after helping Blue Meanie and had a chat with The Deadman. Check out what exactly happened:

"So he comes up to me, he goes, 'Hey! Let me talk to you for a second.' His demeanor wasn't intimidating, but he was like, 'Hey, our roster's really thin right now. We can't afford to lose anybody. What you just did there, we're probably gonna be down a guy.' And I go to Taker, 'I swear to God, I did not do it purposely. I didn't do it. I'm waiting back here to see if he's okay, so if he comes back here and punches me or does whatever, I'm standing right here, I'm not running from it.'" [5:44-6:15]

The Undertaker was the locker room leader back in the day

The Undertaker held significant backstage pull back then and was possibly the most respected guy in the company. What happened during JBL's outing with The Blue Meanie seemingly left him worried as he didn't want to see him go on a hiatus due to a major injury.

Thankfully, JBL didn't suffer a serious injury and was back in the ring mere twenty days later. On July 4, 2005, he met Batista in a World Heavyweight title match at The Great American Bash and defeated The Animal via DQ.

Many fans believe that JBL deserved payback after his shoot attack on The Blue Meanie at One Night Stand. What do you think?

