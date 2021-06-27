"We weren't allowed" - Tony Nese on WWE not letting him have the WrestleMania match he wanted

Since being recently released from WWE, Tony Nese has taken to Twitter to talk about some of the most significant moments in his WWE career. One of those mentioned was his Cruiserweight Title win at WrestleMania against Buddy Murphy.

Nese was thanking fans for sharing their memories of his big moment but would go on to share a little tidbit about the match he and Buddy Murphy put on at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

He revealed that himself and Murphy wanted to do a more physically exciting and grueling match, more in-keeping with the 205 Live style at 'Mania but that WWE wouldn't let them.

"I love that my Mania moment left an impression on some of you. I suggest watching the rematch vs [Buddy Murphy] from 205 Live after. That was the match we really wanted to give you but weren't allowed. Good thing is, no one in-house even watches 205 so we just did it then."

As you can see, he then goes to to say that he and Murphy just did the match they wanted to do at WrestleMania on the following episode of 205 LIVE in a rematch instead.

He added that they were clearly able to get away with doing the match they weren't allowed to do at WrestleMania because no-one 'in-house' in WWE bothered watching 205 Live.

Tony Nese was one of many names released by WWE on June 25th, 2021

Tony Nese was one of fourteen WWE Superstars to be released on June 25th, 2021, in what would be WWE's fourth round of Superstar releases so far this year.

Fellow 205 Live Superstars Ariya Daivari, The Bollywood Boyz, Curt Stallion and August Grey were released.

As well as NXT stars like Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever Rise, Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir.

Hey @TonyNese hit me up in 91days

X DIVISION & everyone matters#DreamMatches pic.twitter.com/DZkvTR8sfB — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 25, 2021

There's no word yet on where Tony Nese, or any of the other released stars might end up, but with the 90 day no-compete clause in place, it'll be some time before we find out!

