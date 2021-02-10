"We always thought we would be rivals" - WWE tag team MSK talks about the origins of its partnership

The team called MSK made its WWE debut in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in December last year to the surprise of many fans. Nash Carter and Wes Lee quickly gained momentum in WWE, and they are going strong in the Dusty Classic. Despite their success as a team, Carter and Lee recently revealed that they once thought they'd be rivals.

MSK used to compete as the Rascalz, one of the most recognizable teams in the professional wrestling industry. As Dez and Wentz, they competed all over the world. The Rascalz were prominently featured in IMPACT Wrestling until they left the company late in 2020. They have won tag team championships in several promotions, and now they're looking to capture gold in NXT.

On the newest episode of WWE's The Bump, Wes Lee of MSK talked about how these two wrestlers initially thought they would be enemies.

"We always danced around the possibility of being a team... we always thought we would be rivals... we've now grown as athletes and now it's a nice little test to see where you're at now."

Together, Carter and Lee have formed undoubtedly one of the best tag teams in the world, and they are still very young. They have the potential to reach Superstardom with WWE. MSK will be facing Legado del Fantasma on WWE NXT in the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this week.

MSK made their name as The Rascalz before they came to WWE

The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling

MSK was known as the Rascalz before they joined WWE, and they were the resident high-flyers of IMPACT Wrestling. WWE signed the Rascalz shortly after their contracts with IMPACT Wrestling expired.

Dez and Wentz also found a lot of success on the independent scene. From the looks of it, they're thriving in WWE, too. MSK is currently one of the favorites to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

During the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, MSK has already defeated both Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, and Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. If the duo's recent matches are anything indication, Carter and Lee are bound to win the WWE Tag Team Championship on the main roster at some point.