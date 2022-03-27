"We always wanted to work together" - Bo Dallas reveals how close he was to working with Bray Wyatt in WWE 

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt came through the ranks in WWE together. Despite the WWE Universe pushing for the duo to work as a team, this never came to fruition on the main roster.

The former champion has recently been able to open up about how much the two brothers pushed to work together whilst part of the company. Speaking on a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Dallas stated:

"We always wanted to work together for a very long time ‘till we both got comfortable enough to where we were like, ‘I just wanna be on our own. I wanna be on my own trajectory’ and when that happened, we both wanted to be alone and neither one of us were like — he was with The [Wyatt] Family and I was with Social Outcasts, we wanted to be together but we wanted to prove ourselves to our families more than anything so we accepted whatever we were given to get past that. Now, we’re past that. (H/T Post Wrestling)

The former NXT Champion highlighted that he is satisfied with his in-ring career thus far. Dallas also added that he hopes to team up with Bray Wyatt somewhere down the line.

I think we can both look at both of our careers and realize we’ve both accomplished enough to be satisfied. I’m satisfied. If it ended tomorrow, I’ve done a lot of good, met a lot of great people and I’m happy with it but I think we both know, us together in doing what we do best together is a completely different formula and something that’s never been seen on national TV. When we were doing that together, it was before either one of us were on TV and then we both kind of [split] to save ourselves, went down our own trajectories but like now, we’re back to a point where we can meet up again and do something we’ve always wanted to do."

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt were released from WWE in 2021

Dallas last wrestled for WWE in November 2019. The former champion was left in catering for almost two years before being released by the company, which led to fans pushing for him to be aligned with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt had already become The Fiend and was part of The Firefly Funhouse at the time. It was believed that the company was waiting to add Dallas to the storyline, but that wasn't the case.

Dallas' tag team partner was released from the company a year before him. Many thought that there was a plan for the former NXT Champion, which was why he remained under contract. Unfortunately, Dallas failed to return to TV before his WWE release.

