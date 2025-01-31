We asked a first-time WWE watcher who will win all 4 matches in the Royal Rumble; this is what they said

Heading into the Royal Rumble, many first-time WWE watchers will be seeing the event as Netflix has brought in a whole host of new fans to the company. With that in mind, we asked a first-time watcher who would win each match in the coming event.

To help them make a decision, they saw highlights of several featured stars and full pictures of each. Before this, they had not watched a single match from a WWE show.

These are their predictions and the reasoning behind them. It should be noted that this was their first time experiencing WWE, and they were apprised of the rules of the separate matches.

#1. Kevin Owens vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

For the WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, the fan chose Kevin Owens. As to why they made that decision, it was because, "Kevin looks like he will fall hard on Cody Rhodes and break all his bones."

#2. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Of the two teams, the fan chose DIY as the winner. They felt that DIY had a better chance of winning because Tommaso Ciampa looked angrier than the stars on the opposing team.

"Ciampa has a bigger chance of beating them up. It looks like he's already angry all the time. He looks like he carries a log of wood to beat people up with all the time."

Let's see if this one actually comes true.

#3 Women's Royal Rumble Match

When it came to the Women's Royal Rumble match, the fan predicted that IYO SKY would be the most likely winner. They felt that while Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax looked like they would control the match, SKY, being smaller, would be able to dodge them and throw them over the top ropes because they would be unbalanced easily.

"Charlotte Flair looks like she will fall over when she's just standing. Nia Jax looks fiercer, but while she may be the second-last woman standing, IYO SKY will win because she can easily avoid them and fly above them, given her name. They would not be able to catch her, and grow exhausted."

Also, they felt SKY would win because she's called the Genius of the Sky and could easily manage herself with the ropes even if she was thrown over them.

#4. Men's Royal Rumble Match

Of the men who have declared for the Royal Rumble so far, the fan felt that Bron Breakker was the most obvious winner because he's a "solid unit." He said that Breakker is fast and strong, which would help. When asked what he thought of Roman Reigns, the fan answered that Reigns looked like he spent too long trimming his beard to actually win the match. As for the likes of John Cena, the fans knew him from movies and said that he looked like he was too old to be able to last too long in the ring.

As for other stars, the fan also knew Logan Paul as the "Japanese forest guy" and felt that the entire roster would turn on him and throw him out together.

"Bron Breakker is solid. Look at him. He's all dense and muscly. He may weigh more than a meteorite. Roman Reigns will be looking at his own beard when Breakker throws him over the ropes. John could have won before, but he's too old now. The only chance he has of winning is if they can't see him and leave the ring themselves, leaving him the last man standing."

However, he found Penta impressive and said the star looked scary, but he was not sure if he would win.

