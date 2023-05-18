We asked Google AI to predict who could beat Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship (and it's given us some surprising names)

Google AI named some interesting WWE stars when we asked who could beat Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

It's been over a year, and Gunther has dominated the main roster after his debut post-WrestleMania 38. The Ring General has remained undefeated on the main roster without getting pinned or submitted for over 400 days and became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Google AI (Bard) who could beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Bard had a few interesting picks, including Mustafa Ali, who is slated to go up against the champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Here's what it said in response:

"Ziggler is a veteran wrestler who is always dangerous in the ring. He is also a former Intercontinental Champion, so he knows what it takes to win the title. Riddle is a rising star in WWE who is known for his high-flying offense. He could give Gunther a run for his money if they were to face off for the title. Reed is a big, powerful wrestler who has been impressive in his recent matches. He could be a dark horse contender for the title if he is given the opportunity. Sheamus is a former WWE Champion who is always looking for a challenge. He would be a tough opponent for Gunther, and he could potentially dethrone him as champion."

Apart from the names he has beaten, Bard also mentioned Matt Riddle and Bronson Reed, who are on the same brand as The Ring General. It would be interesting to see if these men can beat him for the title in the near future.

Gunther is very close to crossing WWE Hall of Famer's record as Intercontinental Champion

Last year, The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on the blue brand. It's been over 350 days, and the champion has broken several previous records in the company.

Earlier this month, Imperium was drafted to Monday Night RAW. The trio became popular on the main roster following their run on the blue brand. At the end of the month, Gunther will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions 2023.

The Ring General is nearly crossing Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning champion in a single reign. Gunther will surpass the record in less than 100 days if he remains champion.

What are your thoughts on Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

