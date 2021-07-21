"We asked if he would take it down" - Wesley Blake on the Jaxson Ryker tweet

Sometimes it only takes one thing to derail your career in WWE. Just ask Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons.

Wesley Blake was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE career and what's next for him in his pro wrestling career. When asked about the infamous Jaxson Ryker tweet that got the group removed from WWE television, Blake revealed they asked Ryker to remove the tweet, but he refused to do so.

"The whole situation got halted," Wesley Blake revealed. "When we got called up we were told that we were going to be feuding with The New Day. It looked like we were going to be with them for the foreseeable future. Then that tweet happened. Steve and myself, we asked Ryker if he would take it down, but as a man of his own, he respectfully said no. So Steve and I told him 'Well listen, we are going to separate ourselves from you with our own opinions.' So we did."

Despite separating themselves from Ryker, things still didn't go their way as Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler were told they were going to let things blow over for a few weeks before continuing their feud with The New Day. But just one week later, they were told the feud was completely off in favor of New Day working with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura instead.

My convo with @TheWestinBlake is live now! 💪



He talks about The Forgotten Sons with @JaxsonRykerWWE & @SteveMaclin, his wife Tough Enough winner @SaraAnn_Lee, what’s next after his WWE release and more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx6XN3y

📺: https://t.co/6HhzoF9Q0t pic.twitter.com/zJemi55ygw — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 20, 2021

Jaxson Ryker refused to take down the tweet after Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler asked him to

Wesley Blake says Jaxson Ryker was apologetic after the fact, but that, unfortunately, doesn't change what happened. Blake is now focused on moving forward.

"When something like that happens, it's something that you can't weigh on," Wesley Blake said. "You can't sit there and gripe about it. I did what I felt was right and what I felt was needed to help move on. After that Ryker has called me and has apologized. He never meant for that to hurt our careers or to dismember The Forgotten Sons. He is very apologetic towards me and Steve. [Then] me and Steve started pitching ideas to get us onto TV again. Fortunately they did this thing where they paired us with Baron Corbin."

A glance does not say anything and at the same time it says everything.



One week away. Limited booking in August and September



BookWestinBlake@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/flm7GcYwDl — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) July 8, 2021

Are you surprised that Jaxson Ryker refused to take down the tweet? Do you think that tweet was the beginning of the end for Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Prem Deshpande