"We became good friends" – Former WWE star on his relationship with The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior is known to be one of the most private superstars in WWE history. In a recent interview, Ahmed Johnson revealed he was one of the few people that Warrior opened up to behind the scenes.

Warrior became one of the biggest names in wrestling during his first WWE run between 1987 and 1992. By the time he returned to WWE in 1996, Johnson had cemented his status as one of the company's top new stars.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Johnson gave details about his friendship with the former WWE Champion:

"I kinda stayed to myself, so I didn't have to deal with any of them. The only person I really did deal with in the locker room was Ultimate Warrior. We became good friends, man. With me he was cool. I can't say he was like that for everybody, but he was a lot like me." [38:00 – 38:29]

Warrior was supposed to team with Johnson and Shawn Michaels against Davey Boy Smith, Owen Hart, and Vader at In Your House 9 in 1996. However, he left the company before the event happened due to a contract dispute.

The Ultimate Warrior's advice for Ahmed Johnson

The wrestling business was very different during The Ultimate Warrior's era compared to today. In the 1980s and 1990s, many wrestlers took drugs and partied while they were travelling.

Ahmed Johnson added that Warrior warned him not to trust his co-workers behind the scenes:

"He didn't go hang out with the boys. You never hear anything about him doing anything out with the boys getting drunk or high or nothing like that. He wouldn't even stay in the same hotel the boys stayed in. He would get a different hotel. He explained all that to me and told me I remind him a lot of him, and I needed to watch myself, watch my back, this, that, and the other. He was a good dude, man." [38:29 – 38:53]

On April 8, 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame three days earlier.

What are your thoughts on The Ultimate Warrior? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the first set of quotes from this article.