'We were more of a brother-sister...' - Former WWE Champion comments on his relationship with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has not been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35, and the former RAW Women's has been enjoying her hiatus away from pro wrestling.

One of the best matches of her WWE career happened at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Kurt Angle spoke about his relationship with Ronda Rousey during the most recent episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows with host Conrad Thompson.

Kurt Angle said that Ronda Rousey was like a sister to him, and he quickly grew very close to the former UFC Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer spent a lot of time with Ronda Rousey in the build-up to the WrestleMania tag team match.

"We were more of a brother-sister relationship. We grew close very quickly, and we were flying on the company jet, going to training and, you know, trying to be around each other, spending more time together."

Angle trained and traveled with Rousey to make sure she was ready for all the spots in the WrestleMania match. Kurt Angle added that he has a great relationship with Ronda Rousey and that he is also close to her husband, Travis Browne.

"Going to NXT, training in the ring, structuring the match. We did that for a few weeks before WrestleMania. We made sure Ronda was well-prepared. That she knew every spot that she had to know, and it worked extremely well. I had a great relationship with her, and I still do. We keep in touch, I'm really good friends with her husband Travis, and they are just good people."

No, I wouldn't be shocked: Kurt Angle on Ronda Rousey's rumored WWE return

Kurt Angle also said he wouldn't be surprised to see Ronda Rousey wrestling again as she still has 'the fire in her eyes.' The Olympic gold medalist stated that Ronda Rousey deserved an extended break as she hadn't taken one since picking up Judo at the age of five. Ronda Rousey has been competing all her life, and she needed some time off.

"No, I wouldn't be shocked. Ronda, she is still young, and she still has that fire in her eyes. I don't think she is done completely. I think she wanted to take a break. I do believe she was trying to get pregnant, I don't know if they continued to try to, but I think Ronda decided to take a break. She has been competing for her whole life. Judo since she was 5, Olympics, then MMA, UFC, then WWE, she never stopped. She needed a break, and I think that's what she is doing is taking a couple-year break.

Could we still see Ronda Rousey back in time for this year's WrestleMania 37? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

