"We calling it now, unify them to say we’re the best of the best" - The Street Profits detail their dream WrestleMania match

The Street Profits are heading into Elimination Chamber without a match, and with teases that there could be huge changes coming on the Road to WrestleMania.

That being said, it appears that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are on the same page when it comes to their dream Mania opponents. As part of a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, The Street Profits revealed their idea for an interesting bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

MF: “Past, present, future…tag teams….WrestleMania…The Grandest Stage of Them All…[singing] grandest stage of them all, with the hoop we gone ball…

AD: Could it be anyone from our Mount Rushmore… could it be Harlem Heat?

MF: Could it be The Hardy Boyz?

AD: Could it be The Dudleys or do we go traditional … I mean, we wrestled The New Day, wrestled The Usos, wrestled RK-Bro, Alpha Academy…

MF: How about we just add all of them? Let’s have one giant ladder match for all the marbles. Shoot, you could add the Raw Tag Team Champions and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, put both them titles high in the sky and go for all the marbles. On the grandest stage, we calling it now, unify them to say we’re the best of the best. Do it, do it, do it, [shouts] DO IT! (H/T InsideTheRopes)

It appears that Ford and Dawkins would love to collide in one giant ladder match with tag teams from WWE past and present in a unification match for the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Street Profits were not part of last year's WWE WrestleMania card

At WrestleMania 36, The Street Profits successfully defended their Tag Team Championships against Austin Theory and Andrade before Bianca Belair made her main roster debut.

This led to a short feud that also included Zelina Vega before Bianca went missing from TV for several months.

Belair would go on to win the Royal Rumble and main-event Mania 37, but The Street Profits were not even on the card for last year's Show of Shows.

Heading into Elimination Chamber and with so many possibilities open on the Road to WrestleMania, will this year be any different?

