"We can fix this" - WWE star sends a message to Cora Jade after breakup

Cora Jade made a statement on the latest episode of WWE NXT that seemingly resulted in a breakup. Jade's actions and subsequent comments led a top star to send her a message.

On Tuesday's episode of NXT on The CW, the trio of Roxanne Perez, Bayley and Giulia discussed their upcoming Triple Threat match for the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day 2025. Charlotte Flair interrupted them and teased going after the title she had already won twice.

Cora Jade had other plans, as she attacked Bayley and Giulia with her custom black kendo stick. She also went after her best friend, but Perez was able to duck and get out of the way. The segment ended with The Sorceress of Sin holding the NXT Women's Title.

In a post on X/Twitter, Jade told Roxanne Perez that she wanted all of her stuff back from the two-time NXT Women's Champion's place. In response, Perez pleaded with her best friend to try and hash things out.

"Dude we can fix this, answer my calls," Perez tweeted.

Cora Jade has seemingly had enough of Roxanne Perez throwing her under the bus. With what happened on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if NXT general manager Ava adds Jade to the title match and makes it a Fatal Four-Way showdown.

WWE Hall of Famer drives wedge between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

On Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray, more famously known as Bubba Ray Dudley, revealed something that he had noticed about Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. The two ladies were guests on the show recently, and the WWE Hall of Famer thought that there was some animosity between them.

"I kind of got a little bit of a weird vibe. I kind of got the feeling that there was still a little bit of animosity between Cora and Roxanne. Like I had to actually address Cora every time I was asking a question because Roxanne would jump right to give the answer, almost as if Cora wasn't there," Dudley said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

If Jade and Perez officially part ways as best friends, it won't be their first breakup. The Sorceress of Sin once betrayed Perez when they were the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in 2023.

