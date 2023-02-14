"We'd become really tight through the course of this project"- 57-year-old former WWE legend heaps praise on Lita following her return on RAW

Former WWE Superstar Mick Foley gave his honest opinion on Lita's return on RAW.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch faced her arch-rival Bayley in a Steel Cage match. Although Lynch had the upper hand initially, The Role Model hit the former with a Belly to Bayley suplex and took her down. While Dakota Kai and IYO SKY came out to help Bayley, Lita also came out in support of The Man.

Lita hit SKY with a twist of fate and slammed the steel cage door in The Role Model's face, thus letting Lynch hit the manhandle slam and pick up the win.

While speaking on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, the veteran mentioned how happy he is to see Lita back inside the ring:

"I'm happy to see Lita back in the fold. For those of you who may have heard about a show we may or may not be doing together."

He further added that the WWE Hall of Famer is a good friend of his and an even better player. He also praised The Man, as he mentioned that the latter would reach heights at WrestleMania.

"Lita and I were always good friends, but we'd become really tight through the course of this project, and I'm really happy for her. She's a big-time player. My worry coming out of the Royal Rumble was what lay in store for Becky Lynch, but it seems like the man is going to be taking care of come 'Mania time." (H/T- Fightful)

Becky Lynch heaped praise on WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Becky Lynch heaped praise on WWE Hall of Famer and her idol, Lita.

While speaking on an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Man spoke highly of Lita as she called the latter her idol. She further stated that she would love to face the WWE Hall of Fame whenever she decides to return to the ring.

Becky detailed:

"She was my hero, and she's somebody who always championed for me when I was nobody when I was the underdog. I think maybe she saw a little bit of herself in me, and to be able to work with her and tell a story that wasn't the typical, oh you're a has been! Because she's not obviously, you could see her go. She's awesome. If Lita ever wants to come back again. I would love to go again because she's amazing. And to tell the story of this is my idol whose comeback and now you're trying to take my title away from me."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Lynch and Lita going forward.

