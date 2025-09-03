  • home icon
  • "We don’t have a daddy for you" - Shawn Michaels canceled female WWE gimmick, according to a current champion

"We don’t have a daddy for you" - Shawn Michaels canceled female WWE gimmick, according to a current champion

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 03, 2025 14:02 GMT
Shawn Michaels. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Shawn Michaels canceled the gimmick of a female gimmick in NXT, according to a current Champion. The Heartbreak Kid is the current Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative and heads the creative for WWE's developmental brand.

He has been instrumental in honing the craft of many NXT stars over the years. One such star that benefitted from his decision-making is current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton started off in NXT in 2021 and had a different gimmick to her current on-screen character. She had the daddy's rich girl gimmick, modeled after the likes of Paris Hilton, but it was ultimately scrapped.

Talking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, she revealed the reason why the gimmick was dropped in its early stages.

"So the Daddy’s little rich girl gimmick kind of came from like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical or like Paris Hilton, I think. So, we went with it for a little bit, and then Shawn was like, ‘We don’t have a daddy for you. We don’t really have a payoff. So I think we kind of just need to scrape it,'" she said.
However, the transition to the Buff Barbie persona fit right in for Stratton, and she has excelled in deploying the character, evidenced by a successful main roster run.

"That’s what we ended up doing, which is totally fine because, you know, I don’t think I needed to be like Daddy’s little rich girl. I think, you know, just being the blonde pink Barbie doll was enough. So that’s kind of why that happened," she added.
You can watch the interview below:

Stratton's character has continued to evolve since those days in NXT, and she is now one of the biggest stars on SmackDown, with the fans behind her.

Shawn Michaels revealed why NXT is a unique brand

Shawn Michaels has developed quite a few stars on NXT that have transitioned to the main roster. In an interview with the Boston Herald, Mr. WrestleMania talked about what makes NXT unique.

He brought up the brand's main function as a developmental brand and said that no other brand creates stars only to see them move to another brand.

Shawn Michaels continues to nurture the stars of the future as they aim to become the next breakout star for WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

