"We don’t want this," "Who asked for this bruh" - Fans angry as massive star teases WWE in-ring return after more than 6000 days

WWE fans are not happy at all over a massive name's tease for the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE.

Hulk Hogan wrestled his last match in World Wrestling Entertainment at SummerSlam 2006. The Hulkster defeated Randy Orton that night to a huge pop from the fans in attendance. Hogan has not wrestled a match since 2012.

During the latest episode of RAW, The Hulkster appeared in a video package and made a big tease ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer teased a Men's Royal Rumble Match participation. It did not take long for the clip to go viral on Wrestling Twitter, and here is how fans reacted to Hogan's tease:

Hulk Hogan revealed that he almost wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon made his big return for a bout against The Miz but ended up getting injured mid-match. He was helped to the back immediately after. Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan later revealed that he almost made his wrestling return at The Show of Shows last year while talking on The MMA Hour:

"He (Shane McMahon) goes 'Hey, you got one more in you, old man?'" Hulk Hogan said. "I said 'Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother... What do you want to do?' He said, 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said, 'Well right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year.' I have always wanted to have a retirement match... I'm not moving around the way I should be. So I'm going to keep working, keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I am about six months from now. All I've found out from the wrestling business, brother, is never say never." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hogan's words did not sit well with a lot of fans back then, and many believed that he was lying. Hogan is 70 years of age at present and has had a long list of hip surgeries over the years. It certainly won't be a wise move on his part to step into the ring at this point in his career.

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match will feature some of WWE's biggest stars, including CM Punk, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen if Hogan ends up appearing in the Royal Rumble as well.

