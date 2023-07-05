"We haven't even begun to peak" - WWE Raw Superstar takes a shot at The Judgment Day and The Bloodline

Chad Gable has nothing but praise for Alpha Academy after their huge win on WWE Raw against The Viking Raiders. Gable also took a shot at The Judgment Day and The Bloodline for having a lot of issues recently.

Alpha Academy received an amazing reaction from the Baltimore crowd on Monday during their six-person mixed tag team match against The Viking Raiders. Maxxine Dupri made her in-ring debut, putting on a show and pinning Valhalla for the victory.

Meanwhile, cracks are starting to show in The Judgment Day after Finn Balor accidentally ruined Damian Priest's plan to cash in on Seth Rollins. There's been tension between Balor and Priest over the past month, and it might reach a boiling point soon.

As for The Bloodline, the once-dominant faction has already imploded, with The Usos beating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

After winning on Monday, Gable praised Alpha Academy for 'thriving' and took a shot at The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

"All these other squads are falling apart before our eyes — but Alpha Academy is thriving. This is our crew. We haven't even begun to peak. Roll with us," Gable tweeted.

The reception for American Alpha over the past few weeks is starting to get louder and louder. They might have become one of the hottest acts in WWE right now after the ovation they received on Monday.

Roman Reigns to be put on trial on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso became the first WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns in more than three years at Money in the Bank. The Usos came out victorious against The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa, leaving the fate of The Bloodline up in the air.

Jimmy and Jey recently announced on social media that Reigns will be put on trial this Friday on SmackDown. The segment is being teased as a Tribal Court that could see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion get kicked out of The Bloodline.

As for The Judgment Day, the tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest is starting to reach its breaking point. Balor was not happy with Priest showing up at his title match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, Priest was upset after Balor cost him a potential cash-in on Monday.

Do you think Alpha Academy is on its way to being the top group in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

