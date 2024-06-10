"We flip the script on that" - Former babyface star wants to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title (Exclusive)

Indie wrestling sensation Matt Cardona feels he can work some compelling storylines with Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn. The star formerly worked in WWE as Zack Ryder.

Cardona was released from WWE back in 2020 owing to budget cuts. Since then, he has earned the moniker "Indie God" by working a hard-hitting, physically demanding style on the independent circuit.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona mentioned that he could have compelling storylines with almost anyone in the company. He felt a feud with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship would be great. The star could also work with his long-time friend Cody Rhodes with the fate of the Undisputed WWE Championship hanging in the balance. Cardona also didn't discount the idea of working with his wife Chelsea Green.

"There's so many people. I can plug myself into almost any situation. Let's say Sami Zayn, IC title. Come for that title, I had it for a day. Now I want it back, I want a real run with it. Cody Rhodes, WWE Champ. You know, our friendship it's pretty obvious it's pretty public. Maybe we flip the script on that. My wife, Chelsea Green, there's a layup right there with that." [From 7:25 onwards]

During the conversation, Cardona mentioned there were interesting prospects on the AEW side of things as well.

"In AEW, we had the dream match already with Adam Copeland. Now do I align myself with him against the House of Black? Or do I join the House of Black? or Christian Cage?" [From 7:46 onwards]

It will be interesting to see which promotion ends up with the services of a blockbuster talent like Matt Cardona.

