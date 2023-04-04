WWE traditionally plans several surprises for RAW after WrestleMania, but the latest edition of the show featured only one return, Matt Riddle.

The former champion was finally back on television after a three-month absence. He was spotted in LA this weekend, creating speculation over his return. The RK-Bro member made his first appearance this year and targeted The Miz.

The A-Lister cut a promo on RAW, talking about the multiple impromptu matches in which he had to compete at WrestleMania despite being a host. The Miz complained about the surprises when he was interrupted by Riddle's music. The former champion walked out to a huge pop.

Riddle then attacked The Miz, getting the better of the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in history. While several fans were excited about his return, others were disappointed with it being the only surprise planned for the night.

The WWE Universe was divided in its reaction, with many noting that they wanted to see Randy Orton return. Some were even expecting Jay White to show up on RAW after WrestleMania.

Thus, many took to social media to blast the booking on the show and deemed it "horrible. Here's how fans reacted to Riddle's return on RAW tonight:

"We get a return and it’s f**king Riddle" wrote a fan regarding the RK-Bro member's return.

The replies to the aforementioned tweet saw others say they were disappointed with the episode.

Charles @Charles_R23 #WWERAW Streets was saying Jay White is WWE bound and instead we got Matt Riddle returning Streets was saying Jay White is WWE bound and instead we got Matt Riddle returning 😆 #WWERAW https://t.co/GbkXUMlRgC

Brandon @BMordey7 One surprise on a raw after mania, and it was Matt Riddle… #WWERaw One surprise on a raw after mania, and it was Matt Riddle… #WWERaw https://t.co/AnhcRMaueN

Hemant @Sportscasmm #WWERAW



"Matt Riddle is back on WWE"



Me waiting for Randy Orton: "Matt Riddle is back on WWE"Me waiting for Randy Orton: #WWERAW"Matt Riddle is back on WWE"Me waiting for Randy Orton: https://t.co/iywlqbOf8o

Recent backstage reports suggested that Randy Orton is close to returning and could appear after WrestleMania.

WWE confirms Matt Riddle vs. The Miz for RAW next week

The Miz didn't appreciate Matt Riddle interrupting his segment and was the first to strike a blow. Riddle recovered from the attack and responded with a Ripcord Knee before hitting Bro Derek.

Following the show, WWE took to social media to confirm that both superstars will lock horns in a singles match on RAW next week.

The A-Lister lost against Pat McAfee and Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 39. In the process, he became the first superstar to lose on both nights since the promotion started booking a two-night spectacle for its marquee show.

What was your reaction to Riddle's return on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

