"We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years"-WWE Superstar Becky Lynch expresses her desire to compete against her long-term rival 

WWE RAW's Becky Lynch recently offered insights into her potential rivalry with Charlotte Flair and other competitive rivalries within the WWE.

Fans have witnessed Lynch and Flair's wrestling rivalry unfold in the arena, leading to their status as rivals. Despite their previous friendship, personal issues caused their relationship to deteriorate. Lynch has alleged that Flair's jealousy of her WWE success fueled their conflict.

During an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, The Man talked about their rivalry and highlighted how appealing it will be for their fans. She mentioned that despite not facing each other for over two years, fans would still be excited to see them in action again:

“I think so. I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.” (H/T- Inside the Ropes)

Lynch and Flair first squared off in July 2014 and have had several memorable matches since then, including a highly praised Last Woman Standing Match at Evolution and being part of the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event in 2019. Their latest encounter was at Survivor Series 2021, where The Man emerged victorious.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch opened up on a former peer leaving the company

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up on a podcast regarding the release of her former friend Kevin Patrick.

On Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast, The Man discussed her colleague Kevin Patrick, who served as a commentator for RAW and SmackDown. He was let go by the company this year due to what they perceived as subpar performance. Lynch expressed her sadness over his release and appreciated his dedication to be better:

"It was [a big loss]. It was heartbreaking, we all loved him. We loved him, I love him," Becky Lynch said about Kevin Patrick's WWE release. "He's so great and he was always working so hard. He would always find you [and say] 'What do you want me to talk about? Let me take these notes.' He was always asking and always trying to improve and get better and tell the best story. That goes a long way too that he cared enough to always be doing that. He was great." [20:30 - 21:04]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Becky Lynch in the near future.

