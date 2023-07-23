"We are the hunters" - 43-year-old WWE star issues a menacing warning to Karrion Kross after SmackDown

WWE star Karl Anderson had some harsh words for Karrion Kross this week.

AJ Styles was in a fatal four-way match during the United States Championship Invitational Tournament last week when Kross attacked Anderson backstage and put him in the Kross Jacket. The star then sent out a message to The Phenomenal One stating that he still had a score to settle with him.

This week on SmackDown Lowdown, Kayla Braxton caught up with The O.C. to get their thoughts on Kross. Karl Anderson explained that he was looking for retribution after the attack and was not intimidated by The Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett.

"No, no, see AJ Styles wasn't the one that got attacked from behind last week. AJ Styles wasn't the one that got choked out last week. See Karrion Kross, I'm talking to you. I'm almost excited with what you did because that's opened up something inside of me that I haven't felt in a long time. Karrion Kross, you can say this and you can say that man, but you don't realize what you just started."

Karl continued:

"The O.C. will never be hunted. We are the hunters. Karrion Kross, I'll see you next week." [From 2:05 - 2:55]

You can watch the full video here:

Karrion Kross and Karl Anderson will square off next week on SmackDown

After the attack on Karl Anderson last week, Kross made it clear that he will destroy anyone in his path to get to AJ Styles.

While the two stars have tussled in the past, the Harbinger of Doomsday still feels he has some unfinished business with The Phenomenal One.

On the upcoming episode of the Friday Night show, Karl Anderson will have to step into the darkness as he battles the sadistic Kross. It will be interesting to see if Scarlett proves to be the difference-maker once again.

