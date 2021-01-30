"We do the same job" - Roman Reigns responds to The Undertaker's take about today's WWE stars being "soft"

Roman Reigns has responded to The Undertaker's comments suggesting that today's WWE Superstars are "soft." Reigns has given a simple and straightforward response, saying that both the stars of the past and the present do the same job.

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion working on the SmackDown. The Big Dog is currently working alongside his special counsel Paul Heyman as they attempt to establish their dominance over the blue brand and the entire WWE. Reigns will be looking to display said dominance when he takes on Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed what The Undertaker had to say about the current roster of WWE Superstars being "soft."

The Deadman made these claims when he appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. Reigns would respond by saying that it still is the same job regardless of whether it was in the past or the present. In fact, he would go even further, stating that they do more in the ring now.

"We do the same job. It’s not like the bumps got any worse or any better. You’re always hearing "a drop kick was a finish back in my time." A dropkick is like the second move you see in a wrestling match nowadays. We’re doing a lot more. And sometimes I think we’re a lot more physical."

Very happy to tell you that a bonus SI MEDIA PODCAST is coming your way tomorrow afternoon with the Big Dog Head Of The Table Tribal Chief. Subscribe here: https://t.co/xB8VRk0N4b pic.twitter.com/oYghJRiDfj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 29, 2021

Roman Reigns raises an interesting point regarding how today's Superstars do far more than what was expected of some legends in their prime. A Hulk Hogan "Leg Drop" just would not cut it as a finishing move in today's WWE.

"I really feel like he misspoke" - Roman Reigns on what The Undertaker said

Roman Reigns is of the opinion that The Undertaker misspoke when making those comments. He believes that The Undertaker has too much respect for the business to believe that today's wrestlers are soft. He even went on to refute Undertaker's claims regarding some of the things he saw backstage.

"It’s strange. I really feel like he misspoke. Because Mark is a really good guy. He’s very knowledgable. Obviously, he has a ton of respect for the business. But he’s talking about guns and knives in the locker room. Come on."

Roman Reigns went on to say that it is highly unlikely that the TSA, let alone security at venues, allowed wrestlers to bring weapons into the locker room, even if it was back then. Do you agree with Roman Reigns? Let us know down below.