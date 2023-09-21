"We just doing Cody dirty now" - 41-year-old star finishing his story before Cody Rhodes sends WWE fans into a frenzy

WWE fans are seemingly amazed after a 41-year-old star finished his 'story' before Cody Rhodes. The wrestler in question is AEW's Eddie Kingston.

Since April 2022, Rhodes has been talking about completing his story by winning the WWE Championship. While he couldn't dethrone Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania, he could receive another shot at The Tribal Chief's title next year, per recent reports.

Eddie Kingston recently locked horns with Claudio Castagnoli in a title vs. title match on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. The 41-year-old defeated Castagnoli to become the ROH World Champion and retain his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

The Mad King's win against the Blackpool Combat Club member marked his first major world title win in pro wrestling. He was seemingly set to retire from the ring a few years ago but eventually overcame adversity to become a double champion.

A fan took to Twitter to highlight the AEW star's achievement, taking a hilarious shot at Cody Rhodes for being unable to finish his 'story.'

"Sir, another one finished the story," the fan wrote in the caption of an edited photo featuring Rhodes.

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting as they couldn't believe another star was able to become world champion before The American Nightmare.

One Twitter user hilariously mentioned that the WWE Universe was making a lot of memes about Rhodes being unable to win the world title.

Another fan jokingly wrote that Rhodes shouldn't be targeted all the time.

One user named all the stars who had finished the story before The American Nightmare.

The edit left a fan speechless, and they posted a laughing GIF in response.

One fan loved the edit and posted a couple of laughing emojis.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was Eddie Kingston's first opponent in AEW

Before joining the Stamford-based promotion, Cody Rhodes had a stellar run in AEW, facing several major names, including Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King debuted in AEW in 2020 and faced The American Nightmare on the July 22 episode of Dynamite for the TNT Championship. Despite losing to Rhodes, Kingston impressed fans and officials with his performance.

Many believe The American Nightmare could be headed to SmackDown to start a feud with Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40. Fans are rooting for him to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief and become world champion.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will defeat The Head of the Table in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

