"We just really need you right now" - WWE asked 58-year-old star to return for a temporary role

WWE allegedly asked a popular star to come back and join the company. Current ring announcer Lilian Garcia spilled the beans about her return in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Ad

Lilian Garcia has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for a while now. She signed with the company last year and her return was met with an incredibly positive reaction from fans.

While chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Lilian Garcia revealed that WWE approached her with an offer to return following the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. However, she was told that it wasn't a permanent role.

"I go to Bad Blood, I’m in the audience, I’m sitting next to Booker T. Then I get the call two weeks later, 'Hey, can you come back?' The thing is I knew when they offered it to me to come back, they did tell me, 'Hey, this isn’t permanent announcing for RAW or SmackDown. We just really need you right now but this is a new era, we want to be completely upfront with you.' Which I really appreciated. I said, 'Look, whatever you guys need. I never thought I was going to be back, and whatever you need.' I love this business." [H/T - CVV]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lilian Garcia made a name for herself during her first WWE run

Garcia was insanely popular among fans back during her first run in the Stamford-based promotion. She signed with the company in 1999 and her stint lasted a decade. She amassed a huge fan following during her first run.

After leaving the global wrestling giant in 2009, Garcia made several appearances for the company over the next 14 years or so. Now that she's back as a mainstay on weekly TV, fans want nothing but to see her have another lengthy run under Triple H's creative regime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback