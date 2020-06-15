'We know we’re not his cup of tea' - Released WWE Superstar Dax Harwood on Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is very certain about he he wants to push and who he doesn't

Former WWE Tag-Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently spoke to Jim Cornette on his podcast, The duo talked about multiple topics including why The Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon never truly pushed them.

Even though The Revival, who are now known as FTR in AEW, have won the NXT as well as main-roster tag-team Championships, they never received the kind of strong booking by Vince McMahon as they did while in NXT.

Vince McMahon's opinion on FTR

Dax Harwood stated that both of them knew that they aren't Vince McMahon's cup of tea and even though they wanted to prove that there was nobody better than them and work the hardest in the company to impress Vince McMahon.

Vince, he has his, the things he likes, and he has the things he doesn’t like. And that’s okay. We weren’t his — and we told him this in our last meeting, we know we’re not his cup of tea. He laughed at it, and you know, tried to shrug it off. But we told him, ‘We know we’re not your cup of tea, Vince. And that’s okay. We’re not gonna be everybody’s cup of tea, and we’re not gonna please everybody. And we’re not here to please everybody.

Dax Harwood said that they believed in themselves but things did not pan out the way they would've wanted.

But what we do know is that there’s nobody better than us, and we’re gonna work harder than anybody in the company.’ And it just didn’t pan out that way

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are now part of the AEW Tag-Team division are likely to have a long drawn feud with The Young Bucks over there.

The two men had publically stated their displeasure with WWE on multiple occasions and were finally granted release by the company this year. The Revival or FTR had teased joining AEW even before they had been let go by WWE so it did not come as a big surprise when the two finally showed up at AEW.

The Revival had the potential to be one of the top tag-teams in WWE but their old-school style and slower matches resulted in some fans not talking to them the way they do to The Usos or The New Day.

