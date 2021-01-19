"We learned a lot" - Former WWE 24/7 Champions praise R-Truth (Exclusive)

The greatest WWE 24/7 Champion of all time, R-Truth, is one of the most entertaining characters on WWE TV right now. R-Truth has, in many ways, single-handedly kept the 24/7 title worth watching with his hilarious antics.

WWE Superstars Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, The Bollywood Boyz, recently joined SK Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal for an interview. During the conversation, they were asked about their experience of working with R-Truth and they were full of praise for the WWE veteran. However, they further mentioned that their focus right now is to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

"I think the focus is NXT Tag Team titles. In your career, you gotta see it as chapters, and that was a chapter in our career. We learned a lot from R-Truth, he's such a veteran. You know, the entertaining, the comedy, having fun. We learned a lot, we traveled the world with R-Truth. We wrestled him in New York, in London, and all over the World. And even Saudi Arabia. But, that was a chapter in our life and it was fun. But now we are focused towards becoming NXT Tag Team Champions. And if you've seen our recent work in 205, it's probably the best work we've ever done and that's luckily because guys like Shawn Michaels are giving us a lot of feedback and helping us advance our careers to the next level."

The Bollywood Boyz have won the WWE 24/7 Championship a combined nine times together. The two have been part of some hilarious segments with R-Truth on RAW for the 24/7 title.

If you can Singh this #Bollywood song. #Bollywood247Challenge #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/uEJqgBp1tS — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) November 5, 2019

R-Truth is breaking records with his WWE 24/7 title reigns

R-Truth won the 24/7 Championship for the first time on the night that it was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on May 20, 2019, on Monday Night RAW. Since then, he has been the center-focus of the title with all other Superstars trying to take his 'baby' from him but R-Truth managing to win it back somehow with his antics. As of now, he is a record 46-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

