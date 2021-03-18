''We let him go, he’s going to be nothing but trouble'' - Shawn Michaels on how he would have dealt with a problematic Superstar

Shawn Michaels is remembered not only for his brilliant in-ring acumen but for his troublesome behavior behind the scenes throughout the 1990s. The former WWE Champion admitted that if he were to deal with such a talent in WWE, he would prefer to let the Superstar go.

There are multiple backstage stories in WWE revolving around Shawn Michaels acting up backstage and creating a ruckus. The Heartbreak Kid cleaned up his act when he returned to WWE in 2002. From there, he went on to become one of the most well-liked Superstars in the locker room.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Shawn Michaels was asked how he would deal with a problematic Superstar acting the way he did during his earlier days. The Hall of Famer replied that he would advise the company to let such a talent go:

''I don’t know. I don’t think I’d deal with them and I’d probably suggest that we let him go, he’s going to be nothing but trouble, no matter how talented he is. Either that or get him help. Honestly, that would be the biggest thing. Especially, as I look at it, I think to myself, ‘Well, I… I was good at my job.''

''We should try to at least help him'' - Shawn Michaels on Superstars struggling with drug addiction

Shawn Michaels stated that if a young Superstar needs help with overcoming issues like substance abuse, they should receive it. If a troubled Superstar is not helped in time, he could go on to become one of the many tragic cases heard about in the world of wrestling.

However, Michaels believes that if it's just an attitude problem then it shouldn't be encouraged and such a Superstar should be released from the company.