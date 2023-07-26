"We’ll be back in due time" - Xavier Woods gives an update on The New Day's WWE status

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has given an update on The New Day's status and when they could be back on TV.

The group also includes Kofi Kingston and Big E, who are both currently out of action due to an injury. Both stars are also former WWE Champions, and along with Woods, they've won numerous tag team titles. It's been a while since all three men were together on an episode of RAW or SmackDown.

Speaking to Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Xavier Woods mentioned that his teammates, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, are sidelined with an injury, but they'll be back "in due time."

"So, Kofi [Kingston] had ankle surgery, right? So during that [WWE] Draft, came over to RAW and had some matches with Dom [Mysterio] and then, I’ve just been getting big at home... But, the thing that people don’t see is all the stuff that we do outside of the ring and we have been working relentlessly on so many other things and so we’ll be back in due time. We’ll be back in due time," said Woods. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Xavier Woods doesn't want The New Day to be left out or forgotten

WWE currently has factions, such as The Judgment Day and LWO, filled with talented stars. There have also been several main roster call-ups this year.

Xavier Woods spoke about how the landscape of wrestling has changed recently and stated that The New Day could pop back in to reclaim their spot.

"If you look at wrestling, the landscape has changed and I love when it changes because it comes at a slow pace and then all of a sudden, you see all these faces are faces that have only been there for like six months or a year or year-and-a-half and that’s what’s kind of happening right now. So many people are filtering in and so as people filter in and they get established and the crowd gets to know who they are, then all of a sudden, New Day, we’re back on the attack. Gotta make space for The New Day."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Next year will mark a decade of TND in WWE.



Ever lasting legacy of greatness & a future Hall of Fame group. 9 years ago today, we saw the formation of The New Day.Next year will mark a decade of TND in WWE.Ever lasting legacy of greatness & a future Hall of Fame group. pic.twitter.com/atHr8gIu15

This month marks nine years since The New Day was formed in WWE. They're undoubtedly one of the greatest teams in the company's history.

Would you like to see The New Day back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here