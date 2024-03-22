"We'll see for now" - Gunther opens up about a potential match against current WWE champion

Gunther has commented on whether he would be interested in having a match with Logan Paul in WWE or not.

The Ring General is the current Intercontinental Champion, while The Maverick is the United States Champion. The Imperium leader is on a record-breaking run as champion, and he's had a very dominant run. Meanwhile, the social media megastar has only had a few matches in WWE, but he's already one of the best in-ring workers in the industry.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Gunther stated that a match between him and Logan Paul would be exciting. He added that it'll be interesting to see what unfolds in the future.

“Down the line, I think it would be an exciting match, but we’ll see for now. We have WrestleMania around the corner and that is my full focus. I think there are many exciting options for me and exciting ideas out there. I just go day by day and just see what’s on the plate and make it work the best way possible. There are so many potential great matchups and storylines, and this could happen, that could happen. The reality is that you only have so much time that you have to do it all, so it is going to be interesting to see what unfolds in the future," said Gunther.

Gunther feels Logan Paul is still 'green' in the ring

The Maverick made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. He will compete at The Show of Shows for the third time next month.

Gunther heaped praise on Logan Paul but pointed out that he's still green in the ring.

“I feel in the years before it was a little bit tricky using celebrities. Now with him we’ve found someone who really wants to be here and wants to contribute. Obviously you can tell he’s green in the ring, and you need time to make that experience. But in every other aspect, the guy is making a living and has been very successful in selling himself and that’s a very big part of wrestling as well. He’s figured that out and I am really impressed with what he’s done – you can tell he wants to be there.” [H/T talkSPORT]

Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL. It'll be interesting to see whether he emerges victorious.

Would you like to see a match between Gunther and Logan Paul? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

