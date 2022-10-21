WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has commented on possibly joining Bray Wyatt's rumored 'Wyatt 6' faction.

It has previously been reported that Bray Wyatt could once again lead a faction in WWE. The Eater of the Worlds' return at Extreme Rules also featured characters from the Firefly Funhouse come to life. This led many to speculate that Bray's stable will have six members and could be named the Wyatt 6, as that is the former Universal Champion's name on social media.

Karrion Kross, who also recently made his return to WWE, discussed joining the potential stable with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport:

"If the fans really want that, it would be something I would completely consider. We'll have to see how things play out," Kross said. (H/T-fightful)

Karrion Kross commented on White Rabbit vignettes that preceded Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

Bray Wyatt shocked the WWE Universe at Extreme Rules as he returned to the promotion after more than a year away. The former Universal Champion's return was preceded by a series of White Rabbit teases that included cryptic videos and QR codes.

However, many fans believed that the teases were related to Karrion Kross. This is because the SmackDown star used the White Rabbit moniker during his Lucha Underground days.

Kross revealed that even some of his close ones were convinced that he was behind the mysterious teases:

"The first time they played 'Feed Your Head' and all that, I had a couple of people on SmackDown turn over and look at me. I was like, 'Hey, don't look at me. I have nothing to do with that.' Some people who have known me for a long time, they knew that used to be the theme music in Lucha Underground and the White Rabbit, the hourglass, they thought, 'Is that you or is that Bray Wyatt?' I said, 'It's not me, I have no idea who that is.' As weeks went by, people in my family and personal friends called me saying, 'Stop working us, you always work us, you never tell us. Just for once, tell us that it's you.' 'I swear to God. I'm not working you. This has nothing to do with me.' 'You're lying! That's you.' Some people were very positive that this was some big elaborate scheme of mine."

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



#SmackDown Another White Rabbit QR code on-screen after Karrion Kross Another White Rabbit QR code on-screen after Karrion Kross 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/9VS0NbKUlj

However, things turned out differently than some had expected, as Bray Wyatt returned to his old hunting ground. The Eater of the Worlds was also present on SmackDown last week when he delivered a heartfelt promo before a mysterious figure appeared on the Titantron.

