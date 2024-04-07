"We look like twins and I absolutely love it"- Rhea Ripley shares her love for Chris Motionless post-WWE WrestleMania Night One

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley came out to her theme song being performed by Motionless in White during WrestleMania XL Night One.

At the event, The Eradicator successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, in an enthralling battle. Ripley got the job done by hitting Lynch with The Riptide in the middle of the ring.

Following the bout, Mami was asked by Cathy Kelley in a WWE backstage interview about her experience of entering the stage to Motionless in White's music. She responded by saying that the band is her absolute favorite. She further stated how she and Chris Motionless look alike and are often compared to each other.

"That was a dream come true. Like, I know we talk about WrestleMania and how everyone works so hard to, like, compete on this grand stage, and also it being WrestleMania XL, biggest WrestleMania. I'm so glad and so happy and so privilidged and so ecstatic that I got to share that with Motionless in White. The motions, they know how much I love Motionless in White, how much I love Chris Motionless and how we have been compared to each other for a very long time. We look like twins and I absolutely love it." [1:23-2:23]

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley expressed her opinion on facing Becky Lynch

In the same backstage interview, Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on facing Becky Lynch.

Mami spoke highly of Lynch as she mentioned how she has always admired and looked up to the latter for a long time. Rhea Ripley also added how special it was for her to have a bout with The Man, and have Motionless in White in action for her entrance music.

"You know? Like I, it's big enough that I get to be a part of WrestleMania XL. I get to go out there with The Man, Becky Lynch. Someone that I've looked upto for a long long time. Someone whom I've admired for a long long time. But to go out there with Chris and the Motionless in White and to have that moment where we were singing to each other. Yeah, it was a very special moment for me and I hope that it was special for them because I love them boys, and they're all so lovely as well. So it's great to share it with them."

Rhea Ripley overcame what is arguably the biggest test of her title reign so far. It remains to be seen who else will stand up to The Eradicator.

If you use any quote from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE