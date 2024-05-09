"We lost a giant" - CM Punk sends condolences as legend passes away at 61

CM Punk paid a heartfelt tribute to a legend from the music industry who recently passed away at the age of 61. The legend in question is the late American musician, engineer and record producer, Steve Albini.

Albini passed away from a heart attack at his residence on May 7, 2024. His untimely passing left the music world in mourning. WWE Superstar CM Punk has been a big fan of Albini's work for quite some time now and has nothing but respect and admiration for the legend.

Punk took to his Instagram stories soon after and shared a heartfelt tribute to the late star. Here's what he wrote:

“We lost a giant. A total legend who I was delighted and privledged [sic] to get to work with. Steve Albini, Chicago Royalty. RIP.”

Steve Albini was the reason why CM Punk signed up to work on Girl On The Third Floor

Punk starred in the 2019 horror movie Girl On The Third Floor. He later spoke with Paste Magazine and revealed that Steve Albini was the reason why he decided to work on the movie. Check out his comments below:

"That’s one of the reasons I said yes to this. I knew if Albini was on board, it had to be quality. And basically I think they... 'Settled' is the wrong word, but they realized that I was available and I was a Chicago guy. So they reached out in a couple different ways. We started talking and obviously, I said yes." [H/T - Paste Magazine]

CM Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and has been a mainstay on RAW since then. He is currently out with an injury and is feuding with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the red brand. Fans are patiently waiting to see Punk make a full recovery and step back into the ring sooner than later.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its heartfelt condolences to Steve Albini's family and friends.

