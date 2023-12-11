"We have a lot to discuss" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar sends bold message to Nick Aldis ahead of RAW

Nick Aldis will seemingly be part of this week's episode of WWE RAW as he will aim to secure CM Punk's services for the SmackDown brand.

CM Punk may not be the only star looking to attract Aldis' attention. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, apparently has much to discuss with The National Treasure after he began following her on Twitter.

Green sent a message last week about wanting some punishment for the stars who assaulted her on RAW. However, the brand's general manager, Adam Pearce, didn't fulfill her demand.

The Women's Tag Team Champion will likely approach Nick Aldis during his rare appearance on RAW to see if he can handle the situation more professionally.

"Assuming @WWE HR made the right choice and assigned a personal manager to me [referring to Aldis], see you soon on Monday @RealNickAldis. We have a lot to discuss!" Green tweeted.

As Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven can appear on all three brands. Although Green often competes on RAW, she can take her business to the SmackDown general manager if needed.

Will Nick Aldis be able to fix Chelsea Green's latest issue?

Green's latest complaint is that she was assaulted at the end of last week's tag team match pitting Tegan Nox & Natalya against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. During the bout, the 32-year-old got up on the apron before being knocked down.

While Green was offended by the assault, she attempted to include herself in a match she wasn't scheduled to be part of. Hence, it's unlikely that the SmackDown general manager would be able to help her since the incident happened on RAW.

Green has been reporting these kinds of incidents to Adam Pearce for almost a year. The veteran has reached a point where he no longer takes them seriously. It won't be long before Nick Aldis does the same.

