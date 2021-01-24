"We would love to have a Performance Center" - Triple H on what plans WWE has for India

Triple H recently discussed the plans WWE has for creating content for its Indian audience. The Game even suggested that WWE intends to open a Performance Center in India in the future.

Triple H is WWE Superstar who has been working for the company for almost 26 years now. While his appearances in the ring are now more sporadic, he continues to support WWE from an executive position, working as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development.

Discussing the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle, Triple H was asked a question about the potential creation of NXT: India in an interview with The Hindu. Triple H replied by saying that the 'intent and desire' to come to India and produce localized content is there.

"The intent and desire is to come to India and recruit enough athletes. Certainly, there is a desire amongst Indian people for us to be on the ground as well. At some point, we would love to have a Performance Center, or more than one center, in India, have athletes train there and produce localized WWE content. When you see talents from your region succeed locally to get to the bigger stages, and to watch their careers develop, that is the goal. Because the only thing bigger than WWE in India is cricket. That’s something to be said," said Triple H.

When your favourite Indian & International #WWE Superstars perform just for you, it is bound to be a spectacle!



Get ready for #WWESuperstarSpectacle, airing on #RepublicDay. @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/9yKXAvNm38 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 16, 2021

Superstar Spectacle is an excellent way for WWE to kick-off its plans to produce more content to cater to its Indian audiences. Hopefully, the event is a success and helps grow India's connection with the company.

"To become a WWE champion is a true accomplishment"-Triple H on if Indian Superstars can reach the top

Triple H also responded to a question regarding the possibility of Indian Superstars reaching the main roster and whether they could potentially challenge for WWE's top championships. The Cerebral Assassin said that only 'the best of the best of the best' can reach those heights.

"Do I believe they all have the potential [to be the best]? Absolutely. But when you have champions like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns (the current WWE universal heavyweight champion), the competition is stiff and it is not easy to get there. To become a WWE champion is a true accomplishment," said HHH.

WWE will use Superstar Spectacle to decide which its Indian talents can hang with the best of the best. Jinder Mahal currently stands as the only Superstar of Indian origin who has held a WWE Championship. Hopefully, more names can be added to that list soon.