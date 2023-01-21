"We love you" - Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and more react to WWE Hall of Famer's departure from WWE

Last night, Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley announced his departure from WWE. Dudley was working as a backstage producer for the company, primarily for NXT. The former Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to make the announcement:

"The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world.", Tweeted D-Von

D-Von started working as a backstage producer for WWE shortly after his induction into the Hall of Fame. He has since made numbered on-screen appearances for the company and now, only time will tell what the future holds for the Team 3D member.

Multiple top names from WWE have reacted to the news

Dudley was a well-respected member of the production team backstage and has helped create many top stars who now grace the screen. There has been an outpouring of love since his departure from the company, especially from the current and former NXT talent.

Queen of the Ring winner Zelina Vega was one of the first to share some heartfelt words for the Hall of Famer:

"We love you D!!", wrote Zelina

Another NXT alumnus who is now a top star in the company, Rhea Ripley, broke character to express her gratitude for D-Von:

More love came pouring in from the NXT stars who worked under and learned a great deal from the legendary tag team wrestler.

