SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has opened up about her upcoming match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator earned the right to challenge for the title after winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She picked The Queen as her opponent because they have a history going all the way back to 2020, where it all began.

At The Show of Shows that year, Flair dethroned The Judgment Day member to win the NXT Title. The following year, in 2021, she beat Ripley again for the RAW Women's Title.

Speaking to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte Flair acknowledged that there's history between her and Rhea Ripley. She also spoke about their upcoming face-to-face meeting on SmackDown this week.

"With Rhea, we're not starting from scratch. We have so much history. We have our first faceoff Friday. I'm not planning anything in my head creatively because I want to feel the energy. I want to feel what the audience thinks of how far she's come, and where I'm at now. Will it be a different vibe? Are they going to want to see her beat me, or do they know she's not ready? I have to feel it out there, depending on my mind, what direction to go," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair is prepared for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

The Eradicator is yet to hold a pinfall or submission victory over The Queen in WWE. At WrestleMania 39, she'll be looking to change that.

Charlotte Flair is aware that Rhea Ripley will be seeking revenge, and she stated that she's ready for her.

"At the same time, I feel how Rhea feels will be much different. I beat her for the NXT title, I beat her for the Raw title. That's something, in her heart: 'I know I can beat Charlotte. I have to beat Charlotte.' I feel like she has something to prove to herself. … And we naturally have such great chemistry. I know she's going to bring it, and she knows I'm going to bring it," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair has the advantage going into the match, as she has beaten Rhea Ripley before. The latter will have to fight hard to defeat The Queen for the first time.

