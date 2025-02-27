"We can't necessarily retire it" - WWE star Nia Jax makes major decision

Nia Jax has made a major career decision that may not sit well with some of her fans. The former WWE Women's Champion won't be complying with her fanbase's plea about retiring a part of her character.

One of the most unique things about The Irresistible Force is her ring gear. The design almost changes every time she's in action, but some of her followers want her to stop wearing purple. They pointed out that some of her biggest matches didn't go her way when she donned the purple gear.

Speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast, the reigning Queen of the Ring finally responded to the request to retire purple from her future ring gear. She is not yet ready to give up on the color, which she called one of her favorites. The Australian wants her fans to keep their faith in her and the purple-themed attires.

"First of all, purple is one of my colors, okay? Brings out my hazel eyes, so we can't necessarily retire it. We're just going to have to keep fighting through it, guys, because eventually it's going to work," Jax said. [2:01-2:11]

It will be interesting to see what colors will feature on Nia Jax's gear for her upcoming match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto: She's set to team up with Candice LeRae to take on Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Nia Jax responds to the critics of her finisher

One of the most devastating finishers in WWE today is The Annihilator. It's Nia Jax's variation of the Banzai Drop, the same move that made Yokozuna very successful. Some fans have called her out for not protecting some of her opponents while executing the finisher.

Here's what the SmackDown Superstar had to say about it on Ring The Belle:

"I've been having a good time with it. These girls are tough; they can handle it. If they want to get in the ring with Nia Jax, you gotta be ready to get literally annihilated." [0:54-1:01]

Quite possibly the most devastating Annihilator she has delivered was on Lyra Valkyria in the Queen of the Ring tournament final.

