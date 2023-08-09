"We need you here!" - 35-year-old star arrived at WWE SummerSlam during the middle of the show

A WWE Superstar arrived at SummerSlam in the middle of the show after being urged to appear at the mega event.

Dakota Kai has been injured for some time now. She last wrestled on the May 12 episode of SmackDown, where she suffered a torn ACL. Kai made a surprise appearance at the event to celebrate IYO SKY's Women's Title win.

On her latest stream, Dakota Kai revealed that she found out that she needed to be at WWE SummerSlam at 1 PM on Saturday when Bayley sent her a message:

"I literally found out that they wanted me to be there, but this was all, like, shenanigans, right? 1 PM on that day. I was still chilling, I was like, 'Oh, it Saturday, It's like, my sleeping day. I'm gonna chill. Not even gonna set my alarm.' My phone was on DND. I always put my phone on DND when I'm not needed. I was like, 'Cool! I'm just gonna sleep in.' I wake up, my phone is blowing up. My anxiety was through the roof. Bayley is texting me, trying to call me. She's like, 'We need you here!'" [00:00-00:56]

Dakota Kai reached WWE SummerSlam during the Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre match

Dakota Kai further stated that she arrived at the airport at 5 PM, and two hours passed before her flight took off. Kai was in Ford Field by the time the show was halfway done.

Bayley, Kai, and SKY debuted as a faction at last year's WWE SummerSlam. The trio has come a long way since then. SKY's Women's Title victory was possibly the biggest moment of her career as a pro wrestler. It was fitting that all three members of Damage CTRL celebrated the massive victory at the same event they debuted a year ago.

