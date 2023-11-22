"WE NEED YOUR HELP!" - Released WWE Superstars share interesting request

A couple of former WWE Superstars are requesting help from their fans to solve a problem.

Emma and Madcapp Moss were some of several superstars released following the launch of TKO Group Holdings back in September. Both were released on September 21 along with other names such as Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Elias and more.

In a post on Twitter, Emma announced the return of her YouTube show Taste of Tenille and it will feature Moss, who is her real-life fiance. The couple asked their fans for help as they need a good name for their new show.

"WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!," Emma wrote. "We're just one month away from launching our new show and, since Mike's being difficult, we still don't have a name! Plus his ideas suck, so we need YOU to name the show! Comment below. We'll be reading them all and the winner gets a prize!"

Expand Tweet

Taste of Tenille was Emma's video blog that shows her cooking and traveling around the world. Stars such as Xavier Woods, Paige, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce appeared on the channel. It appears the couple will start creating content based on her old show.

Emma comments on her second stint with WWE

Emma returned to WWE nearly five years after her initial release. However, she was not used regularly and did not have any major storylines. She commented on her time with the company a few days after her release was announced.

"While I wasn't expecting a call yesterday, it's also fair to say that I wasn't shocked," Emma wrote on X. "When I returned to WWE, I was so excited. I was ready to work my a** off and do all the things I didn't get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn't my time. And that's ok!"

Expand Tweet

After her initial release from WWE in 2017, she wrestled mostly on the independent circuit before working for promotions such as Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling.

What should Emma and Madcap Moss call their new YouTube show? Share your suggestions in the comments section below.