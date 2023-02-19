Create

"We needed this badly" - WWE Universe erupts as Asuka returns to the title picture after eight months with a win at Elimination Chamber

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Feb 19, 2023 09:01 IST
Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match tonight

WWE Superstar Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match tonight and punched her ticket to WrestleMania Hollywood. Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy at the Empress of Tomorrow winning the gruesome match.

The women's match saw Asuka outlast Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez to pick up a huge win. She was the last superstar to enter the match and instantly established her dominance.

Asuka cleverly teamed up with Natalya to eliminate Liv Morgan. She also chased Carmella around the ring before driving her into the pod.

The match's final moments saw Asuka and Carmella as the two remaining competitors inside the Elimination Chamber. The Empress of Tomorrow launched a brutal attack on Carmella and swiftly eliminated her to seal her victory.

Asuka has now earned the opportunity to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. This will be her first women's title match since Hell in a Cell in June 2022, when she fought Belair and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title.

WWE Universe is thrilled to see Asuka emerge as the number one contender and earn a title match at WrestleMania.

Here are some of the best reactions to Asuka winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

We getting Bianca Belair Vs Asuka at WrestleMania! WE FINNA EAT #WWEChamber https://t.co/nJl5kH4n7u
Asuka vs Belair. This gonna be one for the ages. 😫😫 https://t.co/EsZiG46EYL
Asuka vs Bianca at Mania. Love it 🔥 #WWEChamber https://t.co/7hnW9dLcqi
Asuka really feels like a huge threat again man used to pray for times like this 😮‍💨 https://t.co/mvoSVxkLVS
Some of y’all are so pissed about asuka winning like wtf.💀 https://t.co/hxgpBUWUtZ
Dark Asuka wins! WE NEEDED THIS BADLY! She’s going to Wrestlemania. https://t.co/NIeqPqx2mj
"Asuka's gonna kill you!" 🗣️#WWEChamber #WWE @WWEAsuka https://t.co/jD3JnniRJ4
Bianca vs. Asuka is gonna absolutely SLAP. I’m pumped. https://t.co/jkASSdpEwu
Asuka is making me feel things#WWEChamber https://t.co/B0R1EIIuxc
Bianca vs Asuka is going to be generational.#WWEChamber https://t.co/diSkrhMRWs

Asuka has shown heel tendencies since her return as a dark character last month. It will be interesting to see her title feud with Bianca Belair unfold on RAW on the road to WrestleMania.

